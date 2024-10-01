+ ↺ − 16 px

France does not rule out sending its troops to the territory of Ukraine, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

"Macron said that we should not rule out anything , and this remains true," he claims.Haddad also considered it necessary to send long-range missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.On June 24, Macron stated that French military personnel would not take part in military operations in Ukraine shortly.In turn, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues and co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions, stated that French mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front are called "sharomyzhniki."Earlier, a video recorded by a Frenchman fighting on the side of the AFU appeared on the Internet.

