France openly institutionalized racism and Islamophobia - Head of Ombudsman Office

France openly institutionalized and legalized racism and Islamophobia, Aydın Safikhanli, the Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, a member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said at the international conference on "Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges", News.az reports.

According to him, Islamophobia is significantly increasing in some European countries, especially in France.

French citizens, even many Muslims born there, become victims of police disrespect and hatred every day, he said.

