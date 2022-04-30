France promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron says France will step up military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, following a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, News.az reports citing BBC.

Macron also reiterated his "strong concern" over Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities and the "unbearable situation" in the southern port city of Mariupol.

The US, France and other allies have provided Kyiv with hundreds of long-range artillery pieces to help it counter Moscow's offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The French presidency also says aid to Ukraine amounts to "more than 615 tonnes of equipment, including medical equipment, generators for hospitals, food aid, shelter aid and emergency vehicles".

