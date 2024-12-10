France pulls fighter jets from Chad following disagreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

France withdrew its fighter jets from Chad on Tuesday following a disagreement with Chadian authorities, as confirmed by a statement from the French Defense Ministry, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“Taking note of this decision … the French army withdraw today their fighter capacities present in N’Djamena,” it said. “The presence of those aircraft met a need for support expressed by the partner.”It noted that the modalities of withdrawal of other French military capacities present in Chad “are subject to coordination with Chadian authorities.”Chad’s Foreign Ministry announced Nov. 28 the end of military cooperation with France, the French Defense Ministry said in a statement.A row erupted between the two countries due to security and diplomatic disagreements, according to French media outlets.Sources from Chad said the French army refused to provide aerial support and intelligence to Chadian authorities in October, when they were facing an attack by Boko Haram terrorists, according to French media.French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s remarks during a visit to Chad in late November also sparked frustration, according to reports. Barrot reportedly recommended Chad postpone elections scheduled for December.Chad formed a special commission last week to review and cancel agreements signed with France, and protesters rallied in the national capital of N’Djamena to express support for the decision.Chad was the last country to host French military units in Africa’s Sahel region after Paris withdrew its units from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.France's relations with Mali and Burkina Faso deteriorated after military administrations took power in those countries in 2020 and 2022.People in Mali and Burkina Faso, two former French colonies, protested French presence in their countries.

News.Az