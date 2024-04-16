France recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

France on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

President Emmanuel Macron received Ambassador Anne Boillon in Paris to discuss the issue.

According to the ministry, such a move was taken by Paris due to "unilateral steps by Azerbaijan, which are detrimental to relations between the two countries".

In early December 2023, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan exposed an extensive spy network of French intelligence services in Azerbaijan. Within a short period, dozens of French spies were identified, some of whom had operated in Azerbaijan at various times, while others continued to work undercover in different countries and prestigious international organizations.

