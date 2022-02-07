France salutes release of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan - ambassador

France salutes release of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan - ambassador

France salutes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on his Twitter page, News.Az reports.

"Today Azerbaijan handed over 8 Armenian detainees, transferred to Erevan by a French government plane. France salutes this gesture of goodwill that contributes to reducing tensions and restoring trust between Erevan and Baku. Grateful for Azerbaijan's cooperation," he wrote.

Guided by the principle of humanism, Azerbaijan on Monday returned eight Armenian servicemen to Yerevan.

Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of the Kalbajar district of the state border.

News.Az