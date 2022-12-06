France serves interests of Armenian lobby: Azerbaijani expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has been serving the interests of the Armenian lobby for 30 years, Esmira Jafarova, a member of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Tuesday.

Jafarova made the remarks at a training session on the topic “Azerbaijan’s foreign policy agenda”, co-organized by the AIR Center and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), News.Az reports.

The expert noted that France’s anti-Azerbaijani stance is obvious.

“France is trying to overshadow the results achieved through EU’s mediation,” she said.

Referring to the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process, Jafarova stressed that this process should continue in parallel with the Baku-Yerevan normalization process.

The expert also spoke about the existing landmine threat in Azerbaijan.

“At present, one of the major problems is the inaccuracy of the minefield maps provided by Armenia. The accuracy of these maps is nearly 25 percent. Also, unfortunately, there is no serious progress in the issue of unblocking communications,” she added.

News.Az