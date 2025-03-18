France targets diplomatic visas amid Algeria deportation row

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced on Tuesday that visa exemptions for Algerians with diplomatic passports would be suspended. This decision follows Algeria's opposition to a French attempt to deport several dozen Algerians, accusing Paris of "intimidation."

"Algiers is not respecting the 1994 agreement," French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told France Inter on Monday, referring to an accord which mandates the automatic return of nationals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

'Graduated response'

As a result, Retailleau announced he was launching "a graduated response", as decided by an interministerial committee chaired by the prime minister.

One of the measures proposed is the "suspension" of the 2007 exemption which allows holders of Algerian diplomatic passports to come to France without a visa.

The Algerian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that the authorities would not accept a list handed over by France in recent days with the names of around 60 Algerians set for deportation.

It cited procedural requirements but also said Algeria "categorically rejects threats and intimidation attempts, as well as...ultimatums".

Retailleau has said those selected for deportation were "dangerous" or former convicts and "he regrets that Algeria refuses to apply international law."

In rejecting the French list, Algeria was "solely motivated by the wish to fulfil its duty of consular protection for its citizens" and to ensure "the rights of individuals subject to deportation measures", the ministry's statement said.

The Algerian authorities invited France "to follow the usual channel [for such a procedure] in this case the one established between the prefectures and the consulates."

1968 accords

Relations between Paris and Algiers have been strained since French President Emmanuel Macron recognised Moroccan sovereignty of the disputed territory of Western Sahara in July last year.

But they have worsened since Algiers refused to accept the return of undocumented Algerian migrants from France.

In recent months, France has arrested and deported a number of undocumented Algerians on suspicion of inciting violence, only for Algeria to send back one of those expelled.

France warned it could restrict work visas as a result, as well as limit development aid.

Interviewed by TF1 television on Tuesday morning, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said that Algeria must "listen to France" when it comes to taking back their nationals, "particularly dangerous ones."

He made reference to the 22 February attack committed in Mulhouse by an Algerian in an irregular situation who had been under obligation to leave French territory.

As well as supporting Retailleau's proposals, Darmanin called for the recall of the French ambassador to Algeria and "an end to diplomatic visas.

"This must end. There is no reason for France to continue being generous to this country," he said.

Algeria was a French colony from the mid-19th century until 1962 and for most of that period was considered an integral part of metropolitan France.

In late February, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned Paris could revoke a special status given to Algerians in France, in terms of movement, residence and employment.

French President Emmanuel Macron has since voiced his support for "renegotiating", though not annulling, the 1968 agreement Bayrou was referring to.

News.Az