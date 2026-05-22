Alexander Plushenko to compete for Azerbaijan in major nationality switch

The transfer has reportedly been approved by the Russian Figure Skating Federation, marking another high-profile nationality switch in international figure skating, News.Az reports, citing UA.News.

Alexander Plushenko has trained at the “Plushenko Angels” academy since 2017 and regularly performs in ice shows alongside his father as he continues his development in professional skating.

The move follows a similar transfer by Veronika Zhilina, another athlete from the same academy, who also joined the Azerbaijani national team, highlighting a growing trend of skaters changing national representation.

Details regarding Alexander Plushenko’s future competitions and debut for Azerbaijan have not yet been officially announced, but the decision has already attracted significant attention within the skating community.