France to borrow € 310 billion in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Next year, France will need to borrow 310 billion euros to cover all its expenses, News.az reports, citing the newspaper Le Figaro.

According to the French Ministry of Finance, the country will borrow 310 billion euros which is considered a record amount, in order to finance the budget deficit and refinance existing debts.

It is noted that this figure is 10 billion euros more than the previous record borrowing level.

News.Az