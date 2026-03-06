Over 50 French ships stuck in Gulf amid regional tensions
A total of 52 French ships are currently blocked in the Arabian Gulf, while another eight are stranded in the Red Sea, France’s Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said as Paris seeks to form an international coalition to secure maritime traffic in the region.
Tabarot said French authorities are maintaining constant contact with the crews, noting that several of the vessels have French sailors on board, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
He added that France is working with partners to ensure the safety of shipping routes amid rising tensions in the region.
News.Az
By Nijat Babayev