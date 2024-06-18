France to supply Armenia with Caesar howitzers

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We continue to strengthen our defense relations with Armenia", said Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, in the post on his X account, News.az reports.

He noted that within the framework of the international exhibition related to the field of defense and security "Eurosatory", he met with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan. The French minister called this meeting efficient and productive."With the signing of the contract for the purchase of CAESAR howitzers, we have entered into a new important stage," Lecornu added.

News.Az