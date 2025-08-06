France wildfires kill 1, injure 11 as 1,500 firefighters battle raging blaze

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person has died and 11 others have been injured as massive wildfires tear through southern France, burning more than 11,000 hectares between Carcassonne and Narbonne.

According to officials in the Aude prefecture, over 1,500 firefighters are currently battling the fast-moving blaze, which remains "very active" under "unfavorable conditions." Aerial firefighting support is expected to join the operation by Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The fires, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon near Ribaute, quickly spread across the countryside, forcing evacuations of at least one campsite and multiple homes. So far, officials report that 25 homes have been affected, though that number is expected to rise.

Among the injured are two individuals who suffered serious burns. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the deceased.

In response to the growing emergency, 100 police officers have been deployed to assist efforts on the ground.

The situation continues to evolve as extreme heat and dry conditions fuel the spread of the fires.

News.Az