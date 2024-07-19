France’s arms supplies push Armenia into new war with Azerbaijan: Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for justifying his country's arms supplies to Armenia and for slandering Azerbaijan during a press conference at the European Political Community summit in Woodstock, UK, News.Az reports.

"We remind Macron, who tried to portray in a negative light Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from 30-year occupation in 2020, that thanks to the 44-day Patriotic War, justice prevailed, international law was ensured and UN Security Council resolutions were implemented," the Community said in a statement."President Macron, instead of casting a shadow on this glorious page of history, should recognize his country's responsibility for the fact that France has supported Armenia over the years and thus encouraged it to continue occupying Azerbaijani territories.France's arms supplies to Armenia encourage this country, in whose army and in many political circles revanchist sentiments prevail, to repeat the war against Azerbaijan and shed blood in the region," the Community added.

News.Az