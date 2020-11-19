France's position on Karabakh was initially losing one - head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris is extremely concerned that Azerbaijan won a crushing victory in Karabakh, Armenia surrendered, and France, together with another co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group - the United States, was out of business.

Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on international and interparliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

"France's anti-Azerbaijani position is both in its anti-Islamic stance and in the political, historical, and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. They [France ] even try to call the trilateral ceasefire agreement (Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia) Turkey's expansionism to the South Caucasus. All these factors add up to France's current position, but also weaken it. Besides, all these factors undermine all its efforts within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," Seyidov said.



According to him, these steps of the French leadership in no way reflect the national interests of the country.



"These are all interests of a narrow circle of politicians who usurped the executive and legislative power of France. And from this point of view, France's position was initially losing one".



The parliamentarian also underlined that if the French parliament approves the resolution on "recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh", the relations between it and Azerbaijan will be undermined for many years: "As for the significance of this issue, it will not affect the situation in any way. This issue has nothing to do with the reality that exists today. We have already liberated our territories. Let them discuss and accept what they want. This is their internal affairs."

News.Az