Francisco Partners to acquire Jamf in $2.2 billion take-private deal

Private equity firm Francisco Partners has agreed to acquire Jamf Holding Corp. in an all-cash deal valued at $2.2 billion, the companies announced Wednesday. The move will take the Apple device management software maker private, sending Jamf’s shares up more than 15% in premarket trading.

The deal values Jamf at $13.05 per share, representing a 24% premium to its closing price on September 11, before reports emerged about a potential sale, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vista Equity Partners, which bought a majority stake in Jamf in 2017 and currently owns about 34% of the company, will exit its investment once the deal closes.

Jamf provides device management and security software that helps IT departments remotely manage Apple devices — including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones — across large organizations.

Despite recording a 15% year-over-year revenue increase to $176.5 million in the second quarter and raising its full-year outlook, the company has struggled to achieve profitability. Jamf, which went public in July 2020, has seen its shares drop around 21% so far this year.

Citi is serving as the exclusive financial adviser to Jamf on the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

