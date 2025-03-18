Freddie Freeman out of Dodgers' opening day lineup with rib discomfort

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome.

Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBI last season.

The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kiké Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.

The Dodgers and Cubs are playing a two-game series in Japan to open the season. Shortstop Mookie Betts is also out because of an illness.

Betts has returned to Los Angeles to continue recovering.

"It just made the most sense for him to get back to a regular routine, manager Dave Roberts said. "That's kind of where we're at and we all support it."

Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup at shortstop for Tuesday's game.

