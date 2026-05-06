Freedom Flotilla under "military surveillance" in Greek waters

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A Gaza-bound humanitarian mission led by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition is gaining momentum as multiple vessels move through the Mediterranean, with organizers preparing for a large-scale fleet operation.

Officials from the Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed that four boats are currently sailing through Greece’s territorial waters after departing from the Italian port city of Syracuse last weekend. The vessels are navigating a route between the Peloponnese Peninsula and the island of Crete, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

At the same time, a much larger group of 32 boats linked to the Global Sumud Flotilla is waiting in a coordinated position off Crete’s southern coast. Organizers say the next phase of the mission will be determined soon, depending on sea conditions and logistical planning.

Additional vessels are also preparing to join from Marmaris, where final arrangements are nearing completion. Activists involved in the mission continue to undergo training as part of the preparations, although a confirmed departure time has not yet been announced.

Organizers said they are closely monitoring weather conditions and navigation strategies ahead of a planned merger of the fleets in the Mediterranean. Once unified, the flotilla is expected to proceed toward Gaza with humanitarian aid.

The movement of the vessels can be followed in real time through the coalition’s live tracking platform, offering ongoing updates as the mission develops.

News.Az