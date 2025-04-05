French and UK military chiefs discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine's army

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Burkhard and British Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are spearheading European efforts to send a "reassurance force" to Ukraine after any end to the war sparked by Russia's invasion in 2022, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ukraine has said Russia does not want a ceasefire.

The visit to Kyiv by the French and British military chiefs came on the same day that a Russian ballistic missile strike on Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed at least 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.

Zelensky called the meeting with Burkhard and Radakin "fundamental".

"We are discussing presence on the ground, in the sky and at sea. We are also discussing air defence. And some other sensitive things," he said on Friday evening without elaborating.

