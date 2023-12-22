French army invaded our country's major positions: Guiana Emancipation Movement member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strategic positions of French Guiana were occupied by the French army, said Brice Noel Epailly, a member of the Decolonization and Social Emancipation Movement of French Guiana.

He made the remarks while speaking an international event on "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", in Baku, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"French laws forbid us from using the territory's resources and keep us in slavery. At the same time, gold is stolen from hundreds of unlawful sites. This economic abuse has been going on for more than four centuries," he noted.

Brice Noel Epailly also mentioned that despite the presence of major producers of exportable products in the geographical region, the country has to get supplies by sea.

"We are forbidden to trade with our neighbors," he stressed.

According to Epailly, French companies exploit the Guiana forest and the country's biodiversity remains at the disposition of Europe.

"Starting from elementary school, the colonized indigenous population is introduced to French history and French geography. The school programs are French and depend on the authority of the principal, who is a French civil servant," he added.

