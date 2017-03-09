Yandex metrika counter

French citizens living in Azerbaijan to be able to vote in elections

Citizens of France living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Report informs citing the French embassy that a polling station will be opened in the French diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan during the elections.

French citizens will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections on June 4 and 8, as well voting in the presidential elections will be held on April 23 and May 7. 

