French citizens living in Azerbaijan to be able to vote in elections
- 09 Mar 2017 07:36
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 119659
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/french-citizens-living-in-azerbaijan-to-be-able-to-vote-in-elections Copied
Citizens of France living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.
Report informs citing the French embassy that a polling station will be opened in the French diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan during the elections.
French citizens will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections on June 4 and 8, as well voting in the presidential elections will be held on April 23 and May 7.
News.Az