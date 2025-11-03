French climber among three killed in Nepal avalanche

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police have reported that at least three climbers, including a French national, were killed by an avalanche on a Himalayan peak in northeastern Nepal.

The incident happened at 09:00 local time (03:15 GMT) on Monday near the base camp of the Yalung Ri mountain in Dolakha district, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Those killed were part of a group of 12 trekkers and local guides that set out over an hour before the avalanche hit, the district police chief told the BBC. They include two Italians, a German and a Canadian.

Five Nepali guides who returned to the base camp were injured but not critically. Rescue efforts are continuing.

Local Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato said a rescue helicopter had landed on Monday in the Na Gaun area of Dolakha - a five-hour walk from the Yelung Ri base camp.

Efforts to locate those still missing have been hampered by poor weather and logistical issues, according to local media reports.

Separately, attempts to rescue two Italian climbers who went missing while attempting to scale the Panbari mountain in western Nepal are continuing.

Stefano Farronato and Alessandro Caputo were part of a three-man group that became stranded along with three local guides last week. The third member of the group, named in media reports as Velter Perlino, 65, has since been rescued.

Cyclone Montha triggered heavy rain and snowfall across Nepal last week, stranding trekkers and tourists in the Himalayas.

Two British and one Irish woman were among a group that had to be rescued after being trapped for several days in the western Mustang region.

News.Az