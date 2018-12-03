French company plans to supply air defense systems to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French company MBDA plans to supply ASTER 30 SAMP/T and VL Mica air defense systems to Azerbaijan, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

“We received permission from the French government to export [these systems to Azerbaijan]. Negotiations with the Azerbaijani side on the sale of systems will be completed in the near future,” a company representative said in an interview with AzeriDefense, an Azerbaijani-based magazine.

According to the company representative, the Azerbaijani side has already become familiar with these systems and was pleased with its characteristics. “We believe that these systems will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its air defense in the most reliable form.”

MBDA (Matra BAE Dynamics Alenia) is a leading European developer and manufacturer of missile systems.

News.Az

