French minister François de Rugy resigns over spending scandal

De Rugy was the former president of the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) and the minister of energy and ecology. In an article published on July 10, investigative website Mediapart described de Rugy and his wife as “living like royals on public funds” and inviting friends to “sumptuous receptions” in the Hôtel de Lassay, the official residence of the head of the National Assembly.

"The attacks and media lynching targeting my family forces me to take the necessary step back ... I presented my resignation to the prime minister this morning," Rugy said in a statement on Tuesday.

De Rugy also said he had filed a libel suit against Mediapart over its allegations.

The site, for its part, hailed his resignation as proof that "information is stronger than public relations" in a statement to AFP.

