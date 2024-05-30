French Polynesian official accuses France of ignoring UN resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

France keeps ignoring United Nations resolutions, Marania Vaianui, foreign relations adviser to the deputy chairman of Tavini Huiraatira, the ruling party of French Polynesia.

She made the remarks at a conference entitled "The right to decolonization of French Polynesia - challenges and perspectives", which was held at Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Thursday, News.Az reports.Vaianui emphasized that UN resolutions indicate that Polynesia should be liberated from colonialism.“We seek support from 193 countries. Our aim is the freedom of our people, enabling us to liberate our lands and utilize our natural resources efficiently,” she added.Vaianui also expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting French Polynesia.

