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Wellness
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India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, visited the Ayurveda Centre in Shabran on May 10 and discussed opportunities to promote Ayurveda and expand cooperation in the field of traditional wellness between India and Azerbaijan.12 May 2026-23:27
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The global wellness industry reached another major turning point in 2026 as searches for magnesium glycinate, Japanese head spas, creatine gummies, AI skincare tools and luxury self care experiences exploded across the internet during early May.06 May 2026-13:21
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From April 13 to 18, the upcoming China International Consumer Products Expo in south China’s Hainan Province will bring together more than 3,400 brands from around 60 countries and regions.10 Apr 2026-21:39
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