From ruins to renewal: How Azerbaijan revives Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

The 44-day Patriotic War was not merely a military campaign — it was a turning point in the history of Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus region. Under the wise and resolute leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people achieved a brilliant and historic victory that restored the territorial integrity of the country and finally ended decades of illegal occupation by Armenia. This was not just a war fought for land; it was a struggle for justice, dignity, and the right of a nation to reclaim its heritage.

For nearly thirty years, Armenia pursued a policy of destruction and cultural eradication in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. During the war, and especially in the final days of their retreat, Armenian armed forces deliberately targeted civilian settlements, infrastructure, and cultural landmarks, reducing entire towns and villages to rubble. Thousands of religious, historical, and cultural monuments were desecrated or obliterated. This was not collateral damage — it was a systematic campaign to erase the presence and memory of the Azerbaijani people. Today, the scars of those crimes are still painfully visible: ruined homes, desecrated mosques where animals were kept, and looted heritage sites that once stood as proud symbols of our culture.

Yet Azerbaijan has met this devastation not with despair or revenge, but with a vision for the future. The state has launched a massive, unprecedented reconstruction campaign aimed at reviving the liberated territories and transforming them into thriving, modern regions. This effort is about more than bricks and mortar — it is about healing the wounds of war, restoring justice, and showing the world that destruction can be met with creation. It is a moral and political statement that no crime, no matter how severe, can extinguish the determination of a nation to rise again.

On September 14, a milestone event marked the beginning of this revival: the first caravan of returnees traveled to Sos village in the Khojavand district. For the first time in decades, ten families — 45 people — returned to the land of their ancestors. On the very same day, fifteen families were resettled in the village of Shushakend in the Khojaly district, while ten more families moved to the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar in Khojavand. These numbers may seem small to an outsider, but each returning family carries with it a profound symbolism. Every step taken on their native soil is a rejection of occupation and a declaration of victory.

President Ilham Aliyev personally visited Shushakend, Qirmizi Bazar, and Sos on that historic day to oversee the progress of reconstruction. His presence sent a powerful message: the return of the Azerbaijani people to their lands is a top national priority, a sacred duty to those who fought and sacrificed for liberation. In Shushakend, out of 263 planned homes, 15 are already ready for use. By the end of this year, 85 more will be completed, with another 72 to follow in 2026. In Qirmizi Bazar, 10 houses are now suitable for living, while 217 will be rebuilt by the end of 2025 and 12 more in 2026. Sos is undergoing a phased reconstruction, with 75 homes to be completed by the end of this year and 104 by 2026. These are not just construction figures — they represent hope, stability, and the promise of new life for families who have endured decades of displacement.

President Ilham Aliyev. AZERTAC

Equally symbolic was the opening of a newly constructed mosque in Hadrut, an event attended by the President. The mosque, with its 25-meter-high minaret and capacity for 210 worshippers, was built in harmony with traditional national architectural styles. Its opening represents far more than the completion of a building. It is an act of spiritual revival and a powerful response to the destruction of countless religious monuments during the occupation. It affirms that while stones may be shattered, faith and culture endure.

The process of reconstruction extends beyond housing and religious sites. Roads, schools, hospitals, and entire towns are being rebuilt from scratch. Modern smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented, signaling Azerbaijan’s intent to not only restore what was lost but to build something even better. These liberated territories are envisioned as hubs of innovation, tourism, and sustainable development. They will stand as living evidence of what can be achieved when a nation unites around a shared vision of progress.

This reconstruction effort also serves another vital purpose: exposing the truth to the world. For years, Armenia tried to hide the scale of the destruction it caused. Now, as international delegations and journalists visit the liberated territories, they see with their own eyes the ruins left behind. Every rebuilt home and every restored cultural site stands as testimony to Armenia’s crimes and Azerbaijan’s commitment to justice. It is a message to the international community that peace cannot be achieved through silence or denial — it must be built on accountability and truth.

The return of displaced families is at the heart of this mission. Their journey back home is not merely a logistical process; it is a continuation of the victory achieved on the battlefield. It demonstrates that Azerbaijan’s struggle was never just about reclaiming land but about restoring lives and communities. Each caravan of returnees is a living symbol of resilience and renewal. When families step back onto their ancestral soil, they carry the memories of the past and the hopes of future generations.

The liberated lands are rising again, and with them rises a new spirit of national unity. These efforts are more than a domestic achievement — they are a message to the world about what true peacebuilding looks like. While some countries merely speak of reconstruction and reconciliation, Azerbaijan is actively delivering it. The country’s actions show that even the deepest wounds of war can heal when guided by vision, determination, and faith in justice.

As these families rebuild their lives, they remind us all of a fundamental truth: buildings can be destroyed, but the will of a nation cannot be broken. The revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is not only a tribute to those who fought and sacrificed but also a promise to future generations. It is proof that out of tragedy can come renewal, and out of destruction can emerge hope.

East Zangezur Economic Region in Azerbaijan

This is the legacy of Azerbaijan’s victory — not merely reclaiming what was lost, but creating something greater. It is a story of resilience and strength, of a nation that refused to be erased and instead chose to write a new chapter of progress and peace. The work continues, and as long as each returning family sets foot on their native land, the dream of a free, strong, and united Azerbaijan becomes ever more real.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

