From spring to snow: freak blizzard hits Krasnodar after 19°C heatwave
Фото: «Блокнот Краснодар" Источник: https://bloknot-krasnodar.ru/news/aprelskiy-snegopad-mozhet-povtoritsya-meteorolog-o
Krasnodar residents experienced a dramatic weather reversal this week as temperatures plummeted from a balmy 19°C on April 6 to a sudden, unexpected snowfall just 24 hours later.
While the sun has briefly reappeared between the clouds, meteorologists warn that the unseasonable chill is set to linger, putting the city's early spring awakening on ice, News.Az reports, citing Bloknot-Krasnodar.
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By Leyla Şirinova