Officers from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have arrested a German national, Nikolai Gaiduk, who is accused of participating in the sabotage of a gas metering station in Kaliningrad in March 2024.

"The FSB has detained the criminal Nikolai Gaiduk, born in 1967, a resident of Hamburg, who was involved in sabotaging a natural gas metering station in Kaliningrad in March 2024 using an improvised explosive device," the FSB said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. According to the FSB, "Gaiduk was detained upon arrival in the Kaliningrad Region from the Republic of Poland, planning to sabotage energy facilities."Half a liter of liquid explosive material was confiscated from his motor car. It was established that Gaiduk received the task and components for constructing an explosive device from a Ukrainian national, Alexander Zhorov, also residing in Hamburg, the FSB added. Gaiduk is in custody at present.Measures to identify his accomplices are currently being taken.

