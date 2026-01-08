BAE Systems tops FTSE 100 as defense stocks extend rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

BAE Systems led advances on the FTSE 100 during early trading, becoming the benchmark index’s top performer after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to sharply boost military spending.

Shares of Britain’s largest defense contractor rose by as much as 6.9%, driven by investor expectations of increased U.S. defense budgets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With almost half of its revenue generated in the United States, BAE Systems is particularly exposed to changes in American defense spending policies.

The positive momentum spread across the broader defense sector, lifting stocks on both of the UK’s major equity indices.

On the mid-cap FTSE 250, Chemring posted the strongest gains, climbing as much as 4.2%. The firm supplies countermeasure systems used on Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets, positioning it to benefit from a potential rise in defense procurement.

Overall, defense companies listed on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 advanced by around 3.3%, putting the sector on track for a fifth straight session of gains and underscoring its position as one of the strongest-performing segments of the UK stock market.

