Fuel crisis deepens in occupied Crimea as half of gas stations halt sales

Around half of all gas stations in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol have suspended gasoline sales amid worsening supply shortages, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

Citing monitoring data from 17,000 stations across Russia, the outlet said fuel disruptions have been recorded nationwide, but the situation is most severe on the peninsula. In the Southern Federal District, which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea, more than 220 stations — 14.2% of the total — have stopped selling fuel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Between July 28 and Sept. 22, the number of operating gas stations in Russia dropped by 2.6%. Regions such as Rostov Oblast, the Mari El Republic, and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast also saw sales declines of up to 14%.

The shortages come after a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries in August, which have disrupted supplies and forced Moscow to slash fuel exports. According to the Financial Times, Ukraine has hit at least 16 of Russia’s 38 refineries since August, driving diesel exports to their lowest level since 2020.

Kyiv has urged its Western partners to ramp up sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, arguing that cutting oil revenues would further weaken Moscow’s war effort. U.S. President Donald Trump has likewise pressed the European Union to reduce reliance on Russian energy, linking tougher American measures to Europe’s stance.

Russia’s economy is increasingly strained by the combined impact of sanctions and war spending, grappling with high inflation, near-record interest rates, and slowing growth.

