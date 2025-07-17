Full list of ESPYS 2025 Award winners
The 2025 ESPYS, presented by Capital One, honored the most outstanding athletes and moments from the world of sports.
News.Az, citing ESPN, presents the full list of the award winners.
Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics all-around
Best Play: Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Sloane Stephens
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, USA Rugby
Capital One Cup Winners: UNC women and Ohio State men
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Katie Schumacher-Cawley
Icon Award: Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi
Best Athlete - Women's Sports: Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Los Angeles County firefighters David Walters and Erin Regan
Gatorade Players of the Year: Jane Hedengren and Cameron Boozer
Best Comeback Athlete: Suni Lee, USA Gymnastics
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Rishin Tandon, Maegha Ramanathan and Ian Waite
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Oscar Robertson
Best Athlete - Men's Sports: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Alexander Ovechkin, NHL all-time goals leader
Best Team: Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
Best NBA Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Best WNBA Player: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Best College Athlete - Men's Sports: Cooper Flagg, Duke men's basketball
Best College Athlete - Women's Sports: JuJu Watkins, USC women's basketball
Best Athlete with a Disability: Noah Elliott, Para Snowboarding
Best NFL Player: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best NHL Player: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best UFC Fighter: Merab Dvalishvili
Best Boxer: Katie Taylor
Best Soccer Player: Christian Pulisic, AC Milan, USMNT
Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player: Coco Gauff