Full list of ESPYS 2025 Award winners

The 2025 ESPYS, presented by Capital One, honored the most outstanding athletes and moments from the world of sports.

News.Az, citing ESPN, presents the full list of the award winners.

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics all-around

Best Play: Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Sloane Stephens

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, USA Rugby

Capital One Cup Winners: UNC women and Ohio State men

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Katie Schumacher-Cawley

Icon Award: Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi

Best Athlete - Women's Sports: Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Los Angeles County firefighters David Walters and Erin Regan

Gatorade Players of the Year: Jane Hedengren and Cameron Boozer

Best Comeback Athlete: Suni Lee, USA Gymnastics

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Rishin Tandon, Maegha Ramanathan and Ian Waite

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Oscar Robertson

Best Athlete - Men's Sports: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Alexander Ovechkin, NHL all-time goals leader

Best Team: Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

Best NBA Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Best WNBA Player: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Best College Athlete - Men's Sports: Cooper Flagg, Duke men's basketball

Best College Athlete - Women's Sports: JuJu Watkins, USC women's basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Noah Elliott, Para Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NHL Player: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Merab Dvalishvili

Best Boxer: Katie Taylor

Best Soccer Player: Christian Pulisic, AC Milan, USMNT

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Coco Gauff

