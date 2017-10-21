Gabala hosts int’l scientific conference entitled ‘Archeology of Gabala’

+ ↺ − 16 px

SEBA (Seoul-Baku) Azerbaijan-Korean Cultural Exchange Association Public Union, the ANAS Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, and the Korean Embassy in Azerbaijan have held a joint international scientific conference entitled “Archeology of Gabala”.

The seminar, organized by the Gabala Archeological Center, is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, APA's local bureau reports.



The opening of the seminar was attended by Korean Ambassador Kim Chang-gyu, SEBA Chairwoman Ruhangiz Heydarova, ANAS Vice President, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nazim Samadov, Director of the ANAS Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, Prof. Maisa Rahimova, Doctor of historical sciences, ANAS active member, Academic Teymur Bunyadov, head of the Gabala archeological expedition, ANAS corresponding member, Prof. Ilyas Babayev, and Director of the National History Museum, doctor of historical sciences, professor, ANAS active member, academician Naila Valikhanli.



It was noted that the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Azerbaijan have made great progress in the history of cooperation over the past 25 years and have constantly developed relations in the political, economic, cultural and other spheres. It was noted that Azerbaijan-Korean Cultural Exchange Association Public Union, which has been operating for 12 years, has played an important role in expanding these friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Korea.



They noted that the Gabala Azerbaijan-Korea archeological expedition’s work, as an example of cooperation in the field of science between the two countries, has a special place in this International Scientific Seminar. It was stressed that Gabala's hosting of such an international scientific seminar has attracted international attention not only to Gabala, but also to Azerbaijan as a whole. It was noted that the Azerbaijani-Korean archeological expedition started with the initiative, financial and organizational support of SEBA. Since then, archaeological investigations have been conducted each year in the three historic areas of Gabala (7th-century BC - 18th century AD), which was the capital of Caucasian Albania and later an important city in Azerbaijan and the whole East, as well as in areas dating back to the Paleolithic, Eneolithic and Early Bronze periods.



It was noted that archeological excavations in Gabala are being conducted by the ANAS Institute of Archeology and Ethnography and experts from several Korean scientific centers. All conditions are available for the preservation of archeological finds and for laboratory work. These samples are on display at the exhibition salon of the Archeological Center in the Chukhur Gabala village.



Apart from scientific lectures, a film titled “Gabala – Capital of Caucasian Albania” produced by Baku Media Center for SEBA as well as annual reports and finds on the results achieved during the excavations conducted in Gabala by Azerbaijani and Korean archeologists under the auspices of ANAS active member, Prof. Ilyas Babayev.



It was noted at the event that the seminar materials included 33 works by of 39 scientific works. Of these authors, some professors of Seoul National University, Kongju National University, Silla Cultural Heritage Research Institute, Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, and the German Archaeological Institute’s branch in Istanbul also took part in the event.



Famous Azerbaijani and Korean archeologists delivered speeches on the results of the research carried out in the ancient city of Gabala. The participants of the international scientific seminar then got acquainted with the archaeological excavations carried out in ancient areas of Gabala, as well as with exhibits and photographs.

News.Az

News.Az