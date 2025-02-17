Galatasaray secure crucial win over Rizespor ahead of Fenerbahce derby

Galatasaray earned a vital three points in their match against Rizespor, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce.

Viktor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute, giving Galatasaray a 1-0 lead, News.Az reports.

However, Rizespor quickly responded, with Ali Sowe equalizing in the 54th minute to make it 1-1.

In the 86th minute, Osimhen scored again, sealing a 2-1 victory for Galatasaray. With this win, Galatasaray now leads the Turkish Super Lig standings, holding a 6-point advantage over their main rival, Fenerbahce.

On February 24, Galatasaray will host Fenerbahce in what promises to be a thrilling derby.

