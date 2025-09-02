Galatasaray stun transfer market with signing of Ilkay Gundogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Galatasaray pulled off a major surprise on the final day of the transfer window by landing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

The 34-year-old German-Turkish midfielder will sign a three-year contract worth an estimated €5 million net per season, News.Az reports, citing beInSports.

The move comes during a difficult start to the Premier League for the Citizens, who have dropped two of their first three matches. While Pep Guardiola continues searching for answers to steady the team, losing a leader like Gündoğan is a significant setback in midfield.

Although he had not logged any minutes this season, Gündogan was on the bench in City’s recent defeat to Brighton. Still, the opportunity to return to Turkey proved irresistible for the veteran, who remains highly respected across European football.

For Galatasaray, landing Gündogan is considered one of the biggest coups of the summer. The Turkish giants were seeking a marquee signing to strengthen their squad for both domestic competition and European campaigns. His leadership and international pedigree make him a vital addition.

The midfielder leaves behind a legendary legacy at Manchester City, where he played 358 matches, scored 65 goals, and registered 47 assists. Over eight seasons, he collected 14 trophies, including the 2023 UEFA Champions League and five Premier League titles, cementing his place as one of Guardiola’s most trusted players.

It’s worth noting that Gündogan also spent a brief season with Barcelona in 2023/24, right after lifting the Champions League. He then returned to City at Guardiola’s request, but now chooses to end his career in Turkey, returning to his roots while generating huge excitement among fans.

The signing of İlkay Gündogan by Galatasaray is not only one of the standout deals of the window but also a statement of intent, as the club secures a world-class midfielder to lead its ambitions moving forward.

News.Az