In a commanding performance, the Galaxy cruised to a 4-0 victory over Santos Laguna on Thursday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, securing their place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Needing a regulation win by at least two goals to advance, the Galaxy started strong with Joseph Paintsil scoring within the first minute, setting the tone for the match. Matheus Nascimento added another goal in the 39th minute, helping to build a comfortable lead against the Liga MX side, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite a challenging MLS season, the Galaxy played with intensity and control, dictating the pace early on. Paintsil’s opener came from a precise assist by Mauricio Cuevas, as he skillfully tucked the ball into the right post. The team’s dominant display showed a stark contrast to their recent struggles, raising hopes for a deeper run in the tournament.

