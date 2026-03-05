Galderma says Middle East turmoil unlikely to hurt sales

Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ornskov told Reuters that less than 2% of Galderma’s business currently comes from the Middle East, even though the company has been expanding its presence there, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Galderma recently entered the Saudi Arabian market and has also been growing its operations in the United Arab Emirates, as it sees strong potential for skincare products and injectable aesthetic treatments in the region.

“Of course, they may have had a bit of a setback now with what’s going on,” Ornskov said, adding that the safety and well-being of employees and customers remains the company’s top priority.

Despite the regional instability, the CEO said Galderma plans to continue developing its business in the Middle East once conditions stabilize.

The comments came after Galderma shares rose on Thursday, following the company’s report of 17.7% growth in full-year net sales and positive guidance for 2026.

Ornskov also noted that while rising oil prices linked to the conflict could affect the global economy, the situation is not expected to have an immediate impact on Galderma’s results. He added that the company is closely watching developments related to U.S. tariffs and potential refunds for affected businesses, though it has not filed a lawsuit seeking compensation.