PS5 console exclusives return as Sony changes PC plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

PlayStation appears to be pulling back on its PC release strategy, particularly for single-player titles, signaling a renewed focus on console exclusivity for its biggest narrative-driven games, News.Az reports, citing IGN.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg informed that PlayStation was reconsidering plans to bring future first-party games to PC, though the extent of the shift remained unclear.

Questions persisted after Housemarque, the developer behind Saros, avoided confirming whether the upcoming title would eventually launch on PC during a recent interview with Game Informer ahead of the game’s PS5 release.

The company’s direction now appears more definitive. According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, PlayStation Studio Business CEO Hermen Hulst stated during a company town hall meeting this week that first-party narrative-focused single-player games will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

As a result, upcoming titles such as Ghost of Yōtei, Saros, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and Marvel's Wolverine are not expected to launch on PC. Players wanting access to those games will likely need a PS5.

However, Hulst’s emphasis on single-player games suggests PlayStation may continue releasing multiplayer-focused projects on PC. That could include titles such as Fairgames, a strategy that would align with the strong success of Helldivers 2 on PC platforms.

The move marks a major change after nearly six years of PlayStation steadily expanding onto PC. During that period, Sony brought several major franchises to the platform, including God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us.

Those releases often arrived months or years after their original PlayStation launches and were widely viewed as a way for Sony to generate additional revenue from players unwilling to buy a PlayStation console. The strategy may also have been intended to attract new fans on PC and encourage them to purchase a PS5 in order to play future sequels.

News.Az