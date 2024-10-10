+ ↺ − 16 px

According to him, global gas demand increased by 60 billion cubic meters from January to September. This was mostly due to China, India and Russia.According to Miller, a "completely unique" situation has developed on the global market for this energy resource. A new stable consumer region has emerged, formed from the states of the so-called Global South.In turn, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev stated that the Russian gas industry has become independent from the West.

