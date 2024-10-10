Gas demand in a quarter of a century was forecasted
In 2050, global gas demand will be at the level of 5.7 trillion cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said, News.Az reports citing TASS .
According to him, global gas demand increased by 60 billion cubic meters from January to September. This was mostly due to China, India and Russia.
According to Miller, a "completely unique" situation has developed on the global market for this energy resource. A new stable consumer region has emerged, formed from the states of the so-called Global South.
In turn, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev stated that the Russian gas industry has become independent from the West.
According to him, global gas demand increased by 60 billion cubic meters from January to September. This was mostly due to China, India and Russia.
According to Miller, a "completely unique" situation has developed on the global market for this energy resource. A new stable consumer region has emerged, formed from the states of the so-called Global South.
In turn, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev stated that the Russian gas industry has become independent from the West.