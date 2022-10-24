Gas price in Europe down below $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gas in Europe went down below $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters during Monday trading for the first time since June 14, according to data provided by London’s ICE, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The price of gas futures for November delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands decreased to $1,031 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 101.145 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total decline in the gas price since the beginning of the day has reached almost 11%.

News.Az