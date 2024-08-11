+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.3 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 39.3 mln cubic meters as of August 11. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.On Saturday, August 10, the pumping volume equaled 39.6 mln cubic meters, with the August average being over 42 mln cubic meters.

News.Az