Gaza death toll rises after latest Israeli strikes

The number of people killed in Gaza has risen after a series of Israeli attacks across the territory.

Medical sources said at least 18 Palestinians were killed during the latest wave of strikes. Among them, 11 deaths were reported in the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods of Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Details about the timing and targets of the attacks were not immediately clear.

News.Az