Gaza experiences most intense bombardment since WWII – UN agency

Israeli forces struck the Gaza Strip's only power plant Tuesday in their heaviest bombardment of a three-week offensive in Gaza. Photo: Getty Images

Over the past year, Gaza has experienced the most intense bombardment of a civilian population since World War II, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) stated.

In a statement marking International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UNRWA highlighted the plight of the Palestine refugees, News.Az reports.“The plight of the Palestine refugees remains the longest unresolved refugee crisis in the world,” the UN agency stressed.The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, recognized by the UN since 1977, was established by Resolution 181 passed by the UN General Assembly on Nov. 29, 1947. The resolution called for the partition of Palestine into "Arab" and "Jewish" states.

