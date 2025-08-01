Gaza Media Office: Majority of aid trucks allowed by Israel looted

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gaza Government Media Office has accused Israel of enabling the looting of humanitarian aid trucks allowed into the Gaza Strip, calling it part of an ongoing strategy to create chaos and starvation in the besieged territory.

In an official statement issued Thursday, the media office said Israel permitted 104 aid trucks to enter Gaza on July 29, but claimed that “most of these trucks were looted and pillaged” due to “security chaos deliberately and systematically maintained by the occupation,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement strongly condemned the situation, saying the aid disruption was part of Israel’s efforts to sabotage humanitarian relief and prevent Gazan civilians from accessing essential resources.

“Israel’s primary goal is to sabotage aid distribution and deepen the humanitarian crisis,” the media office said.

Severe shortages and humanitarian disaster

The Gaza Government emphasized that at least 600 trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies are needed daily to meet minimum humanitarian needs in the health, services, and food sectors.

The office held Israel and its allies fully responsible for the escalating humanitarian crisis and called for the immediate and full reopening of Gaza’s border crossings to allow the entry of life-saving aid.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 160 Palestinians, including 91 children, have died from malnutrition and hunger since the start of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023.

Border closures continue

Local sources say Israel has kept most border crossings closed for over five months, severely restricting the entry of baby formula, medication, and basic food supplies.

The media office described this as part of a broader Israeli strategy aimed at “starving the population into submission” while destabilizing relief operations inside Gaza.

Humanitarian organizations and international observers have repeatedly warned that Gaza is on the verge of total collapse, with aid access, medical care, and food security reaching critical levels.

News.Az