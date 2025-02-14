Gaza plans latest in a long history of peacemaking efforts - CHRONOLOGY

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arab states are scrambling to develop a realistic plan for Gaza's future as a counter to U.S. President Donald Trump's vision of the United States taking over the territory and its Palestinian inhabitants being ejected to Egypt and Jordan, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Here are the main Middle East peace initiatives since the Six-Day war in 1967 when Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Sinai peninsula, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights:

1967 - U.N. Security Council Resolution 242

U.N. calls for "withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from territories occupied in the recent conflict" in return for all states respecting one another's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

1978 - Camp David agreement

Israel and Egypt agree on a framework that leads in 1979 to a treaty requiring Israeli to withdraw from Sinai. It is the first peace deal between Israel and an Arab state.

1991 - Madrid summit

Representatives of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) attend a peace conference. No agreements are reached but the scene is set for direct contacts.

1993-95 - Oslo Accords

Israel and the PLO reach agreement in secret Norway talks for an interim peace deal, recognising each other's "mutual, legitimate and political rights". The deal calls for Palestinian elections and self government for a five-year transitional period, Israeli troop withdrawals and talks about a permanent settlement.

1994 - Israel-Jordan agreement

Jordan becomes the second Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel. But the treaty is unpopular and pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread in Jordan. 2000 - Camp David summit Israeli and Palestinian leaders meet in the United States but fail to agree. Another Palestinian uprising ensues.

