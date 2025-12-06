Gaza talks at critical moment, ceasefire not complete, Qatar's prime minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations on consolidating the U.S.-backed truce in the war in Gaza are at a "critical" moment, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mediators are working to force the next phase of the ceasefire forward, al-Thani, whose country has been a key mediator in the war, said during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

Violence has subsided but not stopped since the Gaza truce took effect on October 10, and at least seven people were reported killed on Saturday.

"We are at a critical moment. It's not yet there. So what we have just done is a pause," al-Thani said.

"We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire. A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces - (until) there is stability back in Gaza, people can go in and out - which is not the case today."

News.Az