Gazprom increased gas production by 16% in the first half of the year

According to the results of the first half of 2024, the production of natural and associated gas by the Gazprom Group (taking into account the share in the production of organizations, investments in which are classified as joint operations) in the territory of the Russian Federation increased by 16%, to 208.14 billion m3 from 179.45 billion m3, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru.

This occurred in connection with the recognition by the Gazprom Group in March 2024 of control over the Sakhalin Energy company, an investment in which, prior to obtaining control, was accounted for as an investment in an associate.

