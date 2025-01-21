Generative AI could drive $600 billion growth in BRICS+ economies by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

The introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could boost BRICS+ countries' economies by up to $600 billion by 2030, according to experts from consulting firm Yakov and Partners.

Experts from the consulting company studied the current situation and prospects for the development of generative AI in the BRICS countries as of November 2024, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. According to the results of the study, by 2030 the expected realized economic potential from the implementation of generative AI technologies in the states of the association may amount to $350-600 bln, the report said.According to analysts, by that time the full economic impact of the implementation of generative AI models in the economies of the association’s countries may amount to $0.9-1.4 trillion, which is about 20% of the total economic impact of AI in these countries.

News.Az