Geomagnetic storm hits Azerbaijan, expected to peak in coming days

A geomagnetic storm is currently affecting Azerbaijan and is anticipated to continue until September 11, according to the Astrophysics Department at Baku State University (BSU).

This storm is a result of heightened solar activity, including M-class solar flares and other eruptions from several sunspots, which have been tracked by space-based instruments detecting coronal mass ejections heading toward Earth, News.Az reports.Solar activity is forecasted to reach M (R1-R2 - moderate to medium) levels on September 10-11, with a possibility of intensifying to X (R3 - strong) levels.At present, the geomagnetic storm is classified as medium. However, it is expected to escalate to G1 (mild) levels starting from 5:00 pm (GMT+4) on September 10. By the night of September 10 and into the morning of September 11, around 6:00 am, the storm is predicted to reach G2 (medium) levels. The geomagnetic field is forecasted to return to normal background levels by 1:00 pm on September 11.The impact of the geomagnetic storm will be more pronounced in high-latitude regions, while it will be felt at a moderate level in middle latitudes.

News.Az