George Kent: "It increases not only Azerbaijan’s but also entire continent’s energy security"

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have many opportunities to deepen our relations in the economic side,” said George Kent, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Af

According to him, for many years the focus has been on the strategic issues in the energy sector: “Some our biggest companies have been here working with SOCAR and other Azerbaijani firms to help the development of oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea as well as on Southern Gas Corridor. That is a fantastic and multicountry huge infrastructure development that brings gas not only from Azerbaijan but potentially from Central Asia to markets in Europe that increases the energy security of entire continent not only Azerbaijan and Georgia”.

The USA official emphasized that the USA supports projects like the Southern Gas Corridor, the train line that connects the East and West. According to him, projects like the Southern Gas Corridor are examples of projects that help Azerbaijan, energy security in Europe and also help connect Central Asia with Azerbaijan. “At this point, we do not encourage countries to be working with Iran, in particular in certain sectors, which is not a blockade of trade, obviously, trade continues. And investing in Iranian infrastructure is not something we encourage at this point. Our focus is on connecting more economically dynamic parts of the world. I think East-West connections have much more positive prospects, just because of the dynamics of the trade of energy, as well as the trade between China and Europe. Even a small slice of this trade potentially has a great turnover for Azerbaijan.”

News.Az

News.Az